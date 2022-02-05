$73.73 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $73.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $82.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $301.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $302.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.30 million, with estimates ranging from $312.90 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 228,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.