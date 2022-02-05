$80.67 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report sales of $80.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $317.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $340.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. 4,527,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,309. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.