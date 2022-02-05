$809.23 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce sales of $809.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $800.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

GES traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. 1,027,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.08. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

