A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 517

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

BAG opened at GBX 522 ($7.02) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 526.77. The company has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.58.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

