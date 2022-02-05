Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 34,894 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00.

GNRC opened at $279.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

