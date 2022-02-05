ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ABB alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ABB by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.