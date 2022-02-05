AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $154.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Thursday. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $142.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

