Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 85,209 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $18.95 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

