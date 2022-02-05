Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.93) on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 309 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 359.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.08. The company has a market cap of £176.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mark White acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £89,750 ($120,664.16).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.