Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

