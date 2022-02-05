Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $335.11. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 162.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.