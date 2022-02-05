Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading Up 0.3%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 33,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 82,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAQC. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

