Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) shares rose 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 60,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 75,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Acreage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.