Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

