Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.