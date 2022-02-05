Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

