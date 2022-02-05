AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.