Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of ADNT opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

