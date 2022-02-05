Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

