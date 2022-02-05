ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.83. 2,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 663,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $15,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,906,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 346,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 182.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 167,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $978.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

