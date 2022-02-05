Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

