AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ASIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,567. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

