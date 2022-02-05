AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
ASIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of ASIX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,567. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $50.95.
AdvanSix Company Profile
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.