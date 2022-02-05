Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

