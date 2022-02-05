Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 71.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 2,638.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.