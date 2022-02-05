Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

