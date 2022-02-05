Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000.

UAPR opened at $26.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

