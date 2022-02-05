Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

LBRDA opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

