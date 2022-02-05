Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LBRDA stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

