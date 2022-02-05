Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GAA stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

