Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,842 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 560,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 553.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

