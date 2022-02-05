Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,367 Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JOET opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.