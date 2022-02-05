Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $57.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.