Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 29.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.99. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

