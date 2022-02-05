Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.22

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 588946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

ADYEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,865.17) to €2,270.00 ($2,550.56) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,691.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

