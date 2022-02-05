AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating on the stock.

AERC opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

