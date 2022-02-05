Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agiliti by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.