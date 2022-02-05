agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.19. agilon health shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 7,260 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.