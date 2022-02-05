Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Agilysys worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

