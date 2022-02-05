AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

