Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$5.62. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 63,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75. The stock has a market cap of C$508.68 million and a PE ratio of -39.86.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

