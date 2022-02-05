Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-10.40 EPS.

NYSE APD traded down $17.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.08. 2,883,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average is $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.