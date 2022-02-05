AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Bhd. engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Airline: Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Japan; and Non-Airline. The company was founded by Abdel Aziz bin Abu Bakar, Anthony Francis Fernandes, Conor John McCarthy, and Kamarudin bin Meranum in 1993 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

