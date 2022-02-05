Aitra Trading 71.7% Higher Over Last Week (AITRA)

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aitra coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aitra has traded 71.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 6,984,851 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,686 coins. Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial . The official website for Aitra is aitra.io

Aitra Coin Trading

