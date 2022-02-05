Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.58

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.58 and last traded at $135.10, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,037 shares of company stock worth $794,763. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

