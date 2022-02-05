Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.61. 852,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after buying an additional 731,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

