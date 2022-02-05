Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,740 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,516,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

