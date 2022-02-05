Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.06 on Friday. Alico has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alico by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

