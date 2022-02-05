Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $722.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $782.00 to $722.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $489.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.47 and its 200-day moving average is $639.79. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

