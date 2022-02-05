Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $745.00 to $650.00. The stock traded as low as $477.80 and last traded at $477.80. Approximately 19,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,065,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 180.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.