Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 5.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 1,095,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,131,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 39.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 895,695 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 40.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alkaline Water by 352.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 198,790 shares in the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

